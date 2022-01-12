Madness at AFCON as referee ends Tunisia vs Mali game twice before full-time

A second-half penalty from Ibrahima Kone saw the Eagles begin Group F with an important victory.

While Wahbi Khazri missed a penalty which would’ve drawn Tunisia level, it wasn’t the biggest talking point of the game.

Sikazwe endured the worst last 10 minutes of his career when he ended the game after just 85 minutes had been played.

As if that was not enough, after resuming, the Zambian official went ahead to controversially send off Mali’s El Bilal Toure after what looked like a yellow card offence.

His most contentious decision came in the 89th minute when he decided to end the game again, to the surprise of the Tunisian bench.

Sikazwe’s weird decisions led to CAF ordering for the remaining minutes to be completed but the Tunisians refused to turn up, leading to Mali being declared winners.