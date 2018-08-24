Pulse.com.gh logo
Japan win first women's world under-20 title


Japan win first women's world under-20 title

Japan won their first Women's World Under-20 title on Friday with a 3-1 victory over Spain in the final.

  • Published:
Champions: Fuka Nagano and teammate Hana Takahashi celebrate Japan's win

Champions: Fuka Nagano and teammate Hana Takahashi celebrate Japan's win

(AFP)

Japan won their first Women's World Under-20 title on Friday with a 3-1 victory over Spain in the final.

With favourites Germany and the United States -- who had won six of the last eight titles between them -- already eliminated, Japan made the most of their unexpected opportunity.

Hinata Miyazawa gave them a 38th-minute lead before Saori Takarada (57) and Fuka Nagano (65) put the game beyond the reach of Spain who grabbed a late consolation through Candela Andujar.

England defeated France 4-2 on a penalty shoot-out to finish third after their play-off had ended 1-1.

