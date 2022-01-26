Watch: Jay Jay Okocha brags after beating Asamoah Gyan in tennis contest

While taking time off their punditry duties, the pair decided to deviate from football and face each other in a tennis game.

Gyan won the first set, but Okocha came back strongly to win the next two sets to emerge victorious.

In a video that has gone viral, the ex-Nigeria forward is seen bragging after winning the tennis contest.

"He is dead. He wanted to bamba and chill with the big boys. But he is running," a delighted Okocha teased.

Meanwhile, Gyan admitted that he was surprised by how good Okocha was on the tennis court.

Pulse Ghana

"Honestly, he did well. First set I took it so I thought he was very very low to my standard. He did very very well, there were some balls I didn't think he will take but he did," he said.

Gyan has been playing tennis as a part-time sport ever since he parted ways with Turkish side Kayserispor.

He competed in the Accra Open earlier last year but was eliminated at the semi-final stage after losing to Richard Ogum.