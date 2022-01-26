The two football greats are currently in Johannesburg, South Africa as pundits for SuperSport TV for the ongoing 2021 AFCON.
Watch: Jay Jay Okocha brags after beating Asamoah Gyan in tennis contest
Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha surprised Asamoah Gyan after beating the Ghanaian striker in a tennis game.
While taking time off their punditry duties, the pair decided to deviate from football and face each other in a tennis game.
Gyan won the first set, but Okocha came back strongly to win the next two sets to emerge victorious.
In a video that has gone viral, the ex-Nigeria forward is seen bragging after winning the tennis contest.
"He is dead. He wanted to bamba and chill with the big boys. But he is running," a delighted Okocha teased.
Meanwhile, Gyan admitted that he was surprised by how good Okocha was on the tennis court.
"Honestly, he did well. First set I took it so I thought he was very very low to my standard. He did very very well, there were some balls I didn't think he will take but he did," he said.
Gyan has been playing tennis as a part-time sport ever since he parted ways with Turkish side Kayserispor.
He competed in the Accra Open earlier last year but was eliminated at the semi-final stage after losing to Richard Ogum.
In December, Gyan and his elder brother Baffour Gyan emerged champions of the men's double tennis event at the AMTEC championship.
