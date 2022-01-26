RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Watch: Jay Jay Okocha brags after beating Asamoah Gyan in tennis contest

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha surprised Asamoah Gyan after beating the Ghanaian striker in a tennis game.

Watch: Jay Jay Okocha brags after beating Asamoah Gyan in tennis contest
Watch: Jay Jay Okocha brags after beating Asamoah Gyan in tennis contest

The two football greats are currently in Johannesburg, South Africa as pundits for SuperSport TV for the ongoing 2021 AFCON.

Recommended articles

While taking time off their punditry duties, the pair decided to deviate from football and face each other in a tennis game.

Gyan won the first set, but Okocha came back strongly to win the next two sets to emerge victorious.

In a video that has gone viral, the ex-Nigeria forward is seen bragging after winning the tennis contest.

"He is dead. He wanted to bamba and chill with the big boys. But he is running," a delighted Okocha teased.

Meanwhile, Gyan admitted that he was surprised by how good Okocha was on the tennis court.

Asamoah Gyan playing tennis
Asamoah Gyan playing tennis Pulse Ghana

"Honestly, he did well. First set I took it so I thought he was very very low to my standard. He did very very well, there were some balls I didn't think he will take but he did," he said.

Gyan has been playing tennis as a part-time sport ever since he parted ways with Turkish side Kayserispor.

He competed in the Accra Open earlier last year but was eliminated at the semi-final stage after losing to Richard Ogum.

In December, Gyan and his elder brother Baffour Gyan emerged champions of the men's double tennis event at the AMTEC championship.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sacked Milovan Rajevac refuses to accept $270,000 compensation

Milovan Rajevac

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

‘Hire Sellas Tetteh, bring back KP Boateng and Kwadwo Asamoah’ – Kojo Bonsu

‘Hire Sellas Tetteh, bring back KP Boateng and Kwadwo Asamoah’ – Kojo Bonsu

Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after disastrous AFCON showing

File Photo