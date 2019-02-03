The goal was Schlupp's second against the Cottagers this season, having bagged Palace's opener in a win at Craven Cottage by the same scoreline in August.

"On a personal note, it's nice to get the goal but it was a really important game today and Fulham came with a gameplan - they played quite well and passed the ball around. We stopped them having many chances and the second goal killed the game off.

"They were passing it around but we work on our shape weekly in training and you can see the rewards we're getting: it's another clean sheet. I'm not sure if they actually had many chances and we managed to get two goals to win the game."

The 26-year-old has scored four goals in the Premier League this campaign.