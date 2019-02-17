Palace were ahead after only eight minutes, thanks to a brilliant individual effort from Jeffrey Schlupp.

Max Meyer doubled the lead as he converted from close range just before half-time after clever play from Luka Milivojevic and Andros Townsend.

Schlupp's compatriot Jordan Ayew was handed a start as he lined up alongside loan striker Michy Batshuayi in Palace's attack

Palace will know their quarter-final opponent when the draw is conducted on Monday.

The 26-year-old has now netted five goals in all competitions.