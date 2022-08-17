RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Another billionaire prepares to buy Manchester United just hours after Elon Musk's joke

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie

Since Ferguson's retirement in 2013, United has struggled and has failed to win a title since 2017 with numerous protests held by fans against the Glazers' ownership.

Could Britain's richest man be the solution to Manchester United's problems?
Could Britain's richest man be the solution to Manchester United's problems?

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has revealed that he is willing to buy Premier League club Manchester United following a report that the Glazer family is willing to sell a minority stake in the club.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, United has struggled, and it has failed to win a title since 2017 with numerous demonstrations held by fans against the Glazers' ownership.

Earlier on Wednesday, the world's richest man Elon Musk, revealed he was joking after tweeting he was going to buy United.

Manchester United lost 4-0 to Brentford in their second game of the season
Manchester United lost 4-0 to Brentford in their second game of the season Getty Images

The woeful start to the new season under new manager Erik ten Hag which has seen the Red Devils lose both their opening Premier League games has intensified criticism of the Glazers and their perceived lack of investment in the team.

ALSO READ: Todd Boehly is securing Chelsea’s future by signing youngsters with high potential

Ronaldo promises to reveal 'truth' about Man United's future, blasts media

'Please save us' - Reactions as Elon Musk reveals he's buying Man United

Ratcliffe, a native of Lancashire and the major shareholder of chemical company Ineos, has supported Manchester United since he was a little child.

He also owns the cycling team Ineos Grenadiers and the French team Nice, as well as the Swiss club Lausanne-Sport and the F1-affiliated Ineos.

Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS
Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS Michael Steele/Getty Images

Speaking to The Times, Ratcliffe's spokesperson said: "If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer."

"If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership."

"This is not about the money that has been spent or not spent," the spokesperson added. "Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset."

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is Britain's richest man, according to Forbes
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is Britain's richest man, according to Forbes Getty Images

As compared to Musk's net worth of $270bn, Ratcliffe is according to Forbes estimated to be worth around $16.3bn.

In May, Ratcliffe made an unsuccessful £4.25bn offer to buy Chelsea after owner Roman Abramovich put the London club up for sale.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is Britain's richest man, according to Forbes

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Trending

Rio Ferdinand says people are sending him Akrobeto’s videos after Man United defeat

Rio Ferdinand says people are sending him Akrobeto’s videos after Man United defeat

Social media reactions to Real Madrid's win against Almeria in La Liga on Sunday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as fans praise Eden Hazard after Madrid's comeback win

Abedi Pele and wife Maha mark 35th wedding anniversary

Abedi Pele, wife mark 35th wedding anniversary

Neymar and Mbappe scored in PSG's 5-2 win over Montpellier on Saturday night in Ligue 1
LIGUE 1

Watch: Kylian Mbappe can't hide Messi frustration despite PSG win against Montpellier