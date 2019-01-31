The former Wa All Stars and Inter Allies coach has invited just four players from the Black Starlets team that finished runners-up in the 2017 Africa U-17 Nations Cup.

They are goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, Ibrahim Sulley, Ibrahim Sadiq and Mohammed Kudus who will wear the iconic No.10 jersey.

Notable among the players who failed to make the cut for the 2019 Africa U-20 Nations Cup is Emmanuel Toku.

Tanzania-based Enoch Atta Agyei is the only player based on the continent to be included in the squad.

The 2019 Africa U-20 Nations Cup kicks off this weekend in Niger.

Ghana will open their campaign against Burkina Faso on Sunday.

Ghana's squad and numbers

Goalkeepers: 1. Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko, Ghana), 16. Nurudeen Abdul Manaf ( Eupen, Belgium), 21. Frederick Asare ( Accra Lions FC)

Defenders: 2. Nathaniel Adjei (Danbort), 3. Fard Ibrahim (Vejle, Denmark), 4. Maxwell Arthur (Dreams FC, Ghana), 12. Montari Kamahini (Dreams FC), 13. Michael Baidoo ( Midtjylland, Denmark), 15. Ishaku Konda (LASK Linz, Austria), 20. Gideon Mensah (Nordsjalland, Denmark)

Midfielders: 5.Sabit Abdulai (UD Extremadura, Spain), 6. Ibrahim Sulley (Rising Star, Ghana), 7.Emmanuel Kumah (Tudu Mighty Jets), 8. Prosper Ahiabu (WAFA SC), 10. Mohammed Kudus (Nordsjaelland, Denmark), 11. Ibrahim Sadiq (Nordsjaelland, Denmark), 17. Enoch Atta Agyei (Azam FC, Tanzania), 19. Saliw Babawo (Dynamo Brest, Belarus)

Forwards: 9. Basit Abdul Rahman Umar (New Edubiase United, Ghana), 14. Frank Arhin (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), 18. Daniel Lomotey ( WAFA SC, Ghana)