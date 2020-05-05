He explained that Appiah has exceptional attributes and the only player who came close is Abedi Pele Ayew, despite admitting that the latter is slightly ahead of the former.

Stephen Appiah captained the Black Stars from 2002 to 2010 and led the nation to qualify for two World Cups in 2006 and 2010.

“I think Stephen Appiah is one of the finest players that we’ve ever produced. Somebody, who could do anything, He can play as defensive player (holding midfield), he can play as an offensive midfielder, he can pass and he can score” Joe Addo told Joy Sports.

“You don’t get many players like that, few players have some of his attributes and the only player who was close to him was Abedi. Abedi was a little bit ahead of Stephen. But Stephen is one of the finest Ghana has ever produced”, he mentioned.

Joe Addo was a member of the Black Stars in the early 1990s.

Abedi Pele, who won the African Footballer of the Year 3 times is widely regarded as the greatest Ghanaian footballer of all-time