Antwi grabbed two goals on Friday day -the first came through the spot early in the second half.

Three minutes into the second stanza, Pyramids won a penalty kick and Antwi was at hand to find the back of the net.

His second came after 70 minutes when he received a well-timed through ball from Ibrahim Hassan and fired a whose powerful strike past Ahmed goalkeeper El-Saadany.

The win takes Pyramids to Egypt Cup semifinals to face Petrojet.