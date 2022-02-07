‘You’ve waited for long, enjoy the moment’ – Mahama celebrates Senegal’s AFCON win

Sadio Mane was the hero as he scored the winning penalty in the shootout to make amends for his earlier miss during the game.

Aliou Cisse’s side went on to win 4-2 on penalties after Mohamed Abdelmonem and Mohanad Lasheen missed their kicks.

In a Facebook post, Mahama expressed his delight for Senegal for ending their long wait for an AFCON title.

“Senegal made it!! Congratulations. Your wait has been very long but it's finally here. Enjoy the moment,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the President of Senegal has declared today, Monday, February 7, 2022, as a national holiday after the country’s AFCON victory.

President Macky Sall was very supportive of the Lions throughout their campaign in the tournament in Cameroon.

He was captured watching the final with other government officials and expressed his delight after the national team won the AFCON.

Supersport reports that the President also cancelled a scheduled trip to Comoros to make time to host the AFCON-winning Senegalese team in Dakar.

A presidential decree announced that Monday will be a national holiday in celebration of the national team’s triumph.

"The president of the republic declared Monday a public holiday, a paid day off, following the brilliant victory of the Lions," the decree read, as quoted by RTS television.

Senegal were finalists in the AFCON in 2019, but disappointingly lost to Algeria by a 1-0 scoreline.