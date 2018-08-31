Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Joint UK bid for 2030 World Cup would be 'wise idea', says UEFA chief


Football Joint UK bid for 2030 World Cup would be 'wise idea', says UEFA chief

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said on Friday he is enthusiastic about the prospect of a joint United Kingdom bid to host the 2030 World Cup finals.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
UEFA has welcomed prospect of a joint World Cup bid from the United Kingdom play

UEFA has welcomed prospect of a joint World Cup bid from the United Kingdom

(AFP)

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said on Friday he is enthusiastic about the prospect of a joint United Kingdom bid to host the 2030 World Cup finals.

The English Football Association recently revealed it was looking into the idea of putting itself forward to host the tournament, and a joint bid with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland could be a possibility.

The fact that the World Cup is set to increase from 32 to 48 teams for the 2026 tournament in North America means going alone would be a greater challenge for England, which last hosted the World Cup in 1966.

"I think it would be a wise idea. The infrastructure in the UK is very good. In a way, if more countries bid, there is more chance to win, but from the other point of view you have less votes," Ceferin told journalists in Monaco, where UEFA have been hosting the draws for the group stages of their club competitions.

England went out in the first round of voting to host this year's World Cup, but has made little secret of its interest in trying again.

It last hosted a major tournament with the European Championship in 1996, although the semi-finals and final of the continent-wide Euro 2020 will be played in London, at Wembley.

However, UEFA only want there to be one European bid, with the 2030 battle set to be against a Moroccan-led North African bid as well as a joint candidacy from Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Ceferin added: "I have said before that after all those years it is time for that part of Europe to get the World Cup but the only thing that I will insist is that there is only one European bid.

"I don't want Europe to be divided because of the World Cup bid and it would be divided because the voting is public."

England has submitted a bid to host the women's Euro in 2021, with Friday the deadline for other possible hosts to come forward.

Meanwhile, UEFA say they are not worried about any possible consequences of Brexit on Euro 2020, with seven matches to played in London in total and four more in Glasgow.

"It may add some complexity but we are used to organising tournaments inside and outside the EU," said Giorgio Marchetti, the deputy secretary general of European football's governing body, as he pointed out that matches will also be played in other non-EU venues, such as Baku and Saint Petersburg.

"They gave guarantees and we expect them to be respected."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UEFA Europa League: Antoine Griezman beats them all to win Player of the Season UEFA Europa League Antoine Griezman beats them all to win Player of the Season
Football: Gerrard keen to make a mark on first Old Firm experience Football Gerrard keen to make a mark on first Old Firm experience
Opinion: Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European player award to Modric Opinion Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European player award to Modric
Football: Record-breaker Sahin quits Dortmund for Werder Bremen Football Record-breaker Sahin quits Dortmund for Werder Bremen
Draw: Arsenal, Chelsea get easy draws in UEFA Europa League Draw Arsenal, Chelsea get easy draws in UEFA Europa League
Football: Sneijder set for final Dutch goodbye Football Sneijder set for final Dutch goodbye

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
3 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
4 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luca Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s song...bullet
7 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
8 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
9 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet
10 Football Ronaldo to skip two Portugal games to focus...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie...bullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to...bullet

Football

I didn’t force anyone to make me Black Stars skipper: Asamoah Gyan
Senior National Football Team of Ghana I didn’t force anyone to make me Black Stars skipper: Asamoah Gyan
Arsenal's Unai Emery has banned sugary fruit drinks from the training ground
Football Emery squashes Arsenal's fruit drink cravings
Udinese's Italian midfielder Rolando Mandragora slapped with one-match ban for blasphemy.
Football Italian FA uphold Mandragora blasphemy ban
Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is waiting for his chance to shine
Football Sarri backs Loftus-Cheek to make Chelsea impact