Jojo Wollacott: Ghana goalkeeper joins League One side Charlton Athletic

Wollacott has signed a three-year deal with the Red Robins and will play under his former manager at Swindon Town, Ben Garner.

"I’m delighted. It’s the sort of club that you always want to be at. You always have the ambition to play for such a high-profile club,” the goalkeeper said.

“Obviously walking around the stadium you can feel the magnitude of the club. I’m really happy to be here. Ben being here made it an easy decision.

“We had a really good season last year. Obviously I know how he wants to play and I know how he wants his goalkeeper to play. I feel like, for the next step in my career, he can really develop my game."

Meanwhile, the Charlton Athletic manager added: "It’s another strong signing for us. Obviously Jojo is a player that I know very well having worked with him last season.

“I think he is a player with huge potential moving forwards as well and, again, he fits the character and the type of person that we want to bring into the football club.”

Wollacott was named in the Football Manager League Two Team of the Season after starring for Swindon Town in the 2021/22 campaign.

He also played an important role when the Black Stars faced West African rivals Nigeria in a two-legged playoff for a spot at the 2022 World Cup.