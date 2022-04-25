Jojo Wollacott: Ghana goalkeeper named in League Two team of the season

At Sunday night’s EFL Awards gala, Wollacott beat off competition from other shot-stoppers in the division to be named goalkeeper of the season.

He has been one of Swindon Town’s key players after keeping 11 clean sheets in a campaign where Ben Garner’s side has underwhelmed.

He also played an important role when the Black Stars faced West African rivals Nigeria in a two-legged playoff for a spot at the 2022 World Cup.

Wollacott kept a clean sheet in the first leg and produced several key saves as Ghana held the Super Eagles in the return fixture.

Meanwhile, being named in the League Two team of the season comes after the goalkeeper was nominated for Swindon Town’s player of the year award.

He has been nominated alongside Harry McKirdy, Jonny Williams, Ellis Landolo and Louis Reed.

A statement from the club said: “Swindon’s goalkeeper has enjoyed an outstanding campaign, especially during the first few months of the season.

“Having conceded a respectable 45 goals in 38 games, Wollacott has regularly offered his attacking teammates the opportunity to go and win games with excellent saves and an assured presence between the sticks.

“His 11 clean sheets have also come during a campaign in which he has been called up for his country, Ghana, and helped the Black Stars qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Town will be keen to tie him down to a new contract with his deal running out in the summer.”