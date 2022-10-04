RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Jojo Wollacott has lowest rating among Ghanaian goalkeepers on FIFA 23 game

Emmanuel Ayamga

Black Stars no.1 Jojo Wollacott has the lowest rating among the five Ghanaian goalkeepers in the recently released FIFA 23 video game.

The 26-year-old has been Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper in the last 12 months, having made his international bow in October 2021.

The Charlton Athletic shot-stopper was in great form as Ghana got the better of Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs to book their place in Qatar.

And he now looks primed to be the man between the sticks when the Black Stars shows up at the Mundial in two months’ time.

His sharp rise, though, appears to not have reflected in EA Sports’ FIFA 23 video game, with his overall rating pegged at 65.

Wollacott is one of five Ghanaian goalkeepers who are featured in the latest edition of the game, the others being Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Danlad Ibrahim and Abdul Manaf Nurudeen.

Ofori is the highest-rated Ghanaian goalkeeper in the game with a rating of 74, Ati Zigi follows with a rating of 70, Danlad with 68, Nurudeen with 67 and Wollacott with 65.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad is the only player from the Ghana Premier League who has been featured in the FIFA 23 video game.

Also, the 10 top highest-rated Ghanaian players on the newly-released FIFA 23 video game have been revealed, with Michael Essien leading the pack.

The former Chelsea midfielder has a rating of 87 in the game, with Arsenal star Thomas Partey in second place with a rating of 84.

Inaki Williams (81) is the third highest-rated player in the game and Mohammed Kudus is further down in ninth with a rating of 76.

Here are the top 10 highest-rated Ghanaian players on FIFA 23:

  1. Michael Essien – 87
  2. Thomas Partey – 84
  3. Inaki Williams – 81
  4. Joseph Aidoo – 78
  5. Alexander Djiku – 77
  6. Mohammed Salisu – 77
  7. Frank Acheampong – 76
  8. Jeffrey Schlupp – 76
  9. Mohammed Kudus – 76
  10. Daniel Amartey – 76
