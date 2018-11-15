Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Jokanovic confident he would have saved Fulham

Slavisa Jokanovic insists he would have led Fulham away from relegation trouble if he had been given more time before being replaced by Claudio Ranieri.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Slavisa Jokanovic insists he could led Fulham away from relegation danger play

Slavisa Jokanovic insists he could led Fulham away from relegation danger

(AFP/File)

Slavisa Jokanovic insists he would have led Fulham away from relegation trouble if he had been given more time before being replaced by Claudio Ranieri.

Jokanovic was the mastermind behind Fulham's promotion to the Premier League last season, but the Serbian manager was sacked this week with the Cottagers rooted to the bottom of the table.

Fulham managed only one win from their opening 12 games despite a £100 million spree on new players including Jean Michael Seri, Andre Schurrle and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The club's owner Shahid Khan on Wednesday decided to replace Jokanovic with Ranieri, who was Leicester manager when they won the Premier League in 2016.

Jokanovic issued a statement on Thursday afternoon via the League Managers Association, in which he "respectfully" accepted the club's decision, but made it clear he thought he deserved a longer spell to save the west Londoners.

"I reflect on my spell at Fulham with immense pride and gratitude, looking back on great memories following my appointment at this fantastic football club almost three years ago now," said Jokanovic, who had been in charge since December 2015.

"We have been on an exciting journey together. It all started when we avoided relegation to League One in my first season, before reaching the play-offs in my second year and then achieving promotion to the Premier League on an unforgettable day at Wembley back in May.

"I feel that we gave the club's fans a footballing identity and a team to be proud of.

"I was still confident that we would have been able to turn things around after our slow start to the season, just as we had done in previous years, but I respectfully accept the club's decision."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Bar PSG from Champions League over FFP breach - Tebas Football Bar PSG from Champions League over FFP breach - Tebas
Football: Premier League set to use VAR from next season Football Premier League set to use VAR from next season
Football: Atletico's old Vicente Calderon stadium facing demolition Football Atletico's old Vicente Calderon stadium facing demolition
Football: Scudamore's golden handshake gets Premier League approval Football Scudamore's golden handshake gets Premier League approval
Diego Madona choses Mourinho over Pep Guardiola Diego Madona choses Mourinho over Pep Guardiola
AshGold beats Kotoko and Hearts as Ghana’s richest club AshGold beats Kotoko and Hearts as Ghana’s richest club

Recommended Videos

Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup
Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil



Football

Kwesi Appiah explains reason for recalling experienced players for Ethiopia clash
Kwesi Appiah explains reason for recalling experienced players for Ethiopia clash
GFA rubbishes claims that Black Stars got stranded in Kenya
GFA rubbishes Black Stars stranded in Kenya reports
Franck Ribery allegedly slapped television pundit Patrick Guillou following Bayern Munich's 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
Football Ribery apologises in video message for reportedly slapping TV pundit
Bayern Munich's president Uli Hoeness has put their star-studded squad under pressure by saying they need to prove their worth with the defending Bundesliga champions ready to go to the transfer market at the end of the season to buy replacements.
Football Hoeness ramps up pressure on misfiring Bayern stars
X
Advertisement