Jonathan Mensah: Ghana defender scores as Columbus Crew win Campeones Cup

An own goal from Bryan Angulo put Columbus Crew in front after just four minutes but Cruz Azul seized control of the game afterwards.

Despite enjoying the larger share of possession, Mensah rose highest to make it 2-0 against the Mexican side in the 74th minute.

In the aftermath of the game, the defender, who captains Columbus Crew, thanked the fans for their support.

“What God cannot do doesn’t exist. All the Glory to God, great team effort and always proud of this team. Big thank you to our fans,” he tweeted.

The Campeones Cup is contested between the winners of the MLS Cup and Mexico’s Campeon de Campeones.

This is the second trophy that Mensah has won with Columbus Crew, having helped them to win the MLS Cup last season.