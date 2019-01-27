Venlo went into the match against FC Emmen brimming with confidence following their last week's 4-2 win at ADO Den Haag.

Coach Maurice Steijn's men started the game on a brighter note and deservedly took the initiative through Jonathan Opoku on the 20th minute mark.

But the lead lasted only five minutes via Alexander Bannink's beautiful curler before Jafar Arias handed them an advantage against the round of play in the 63rd minute.

However, Venlo continued to probe for the equalizer until their efforts yielded as Opoku netted his second of the evening. The Ghanaian celebration was cut short for a moment as the visitors protested for an off-side but after a careful VAR review by the referee, the goal stood.

With the match looking like ending in a stalemate, Michael Chacon Ibarguen scored with a flying header on the 95th minute to give the visitors a famous victory at the Seacon Stadion.

Opoku has scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists in 18 games in the ongoing campaign.