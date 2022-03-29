Jordan Ayew, Afena-Gyan start as Ghana names line-up to face Nigeria in 2nd leg

Joojo Wollacot remains in post and will be flanked by Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Denis Odoi and Gideon Mensah.

Thomas Partey and Baba Iddrisu have been trusted to man the midfield, but the attacking trio of Jordan Ayew, Fatawu Issahaku and Mohammed Kudus will provide support for striker Felix Afena-Gyan.

The Super Eagles will face the Black Stars in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in Abuja this evening.

There is all to play for after the first leg in Kumasi ended without a winner following a goalless draw between the two West African rivals.