The Premier League has proposed that players should accept a 30% pay cut to help fight Coronavirus pandemic.

England is one of the countries that have been hit heavily by the spread of Coronavirus, compelling the Premier League to be suspended.

In order to ensure sustainability all footballers in the top flight will suffer a 30% pay cut after premier league clubs agreed to put the proposed "combination of conditional reductions and deferrals" to players.

"Any return to play will only be with the full support of government and when medical guidance allows," a statement from the Premier League read.

The Premier League has been suspended indefinitely, with nine games to go, but there are efforts to complete the season when football resumes.

Meanwhile, the English FA Cup is at the quarter-finals stages.

Several other competitions including the UEFA Champions League and Europa Leagues postponed indefinitely.