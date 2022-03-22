Jordan Ayew available to face Nigeria after quick recovery from COVID-19

However, Ayew was still named in the Black Stars squad to face the Super Eagles, with the hope that he would at least feature in the second leg.

The latest development, though, is that the 30-year-old has returned a negative COVID-19 test and is now available to face Nigeria on Friday.

This was confirmed by the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum.

“Jordan Ayew has tested negative for Covid and will join the team later this week in Kumasi ahead of the Nigeria game,” he said, as quoted by TV3 Ghana.

On Tuesday morning, Ghana’s interim coach Otto Addo named a 27-man squad for the two-legged tie against the Super Eagles.

The Black Stars squad to face Nigeria in the upcoming FIFA World Cup playoff game includes four players who have received their debut call-ups.

They are Club Brugge utility man Denis Odoi, KAA Gent midfielder Elisha Owusu, Hearts of Oak left-back Dennis Korsah and Ashdod FC defender Montari Kamaheni.

Highly-rated AS Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan, who turned down a call-up during the 2021 AFCON, has also returned for the two-legged tie against the Super Eagles.

The goalkeepers invited include Joojo Wollacott, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen and Richard Ofori, while the defenders are Andy Yiadom, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku and Joseph Aidoo as the defenders invited.

In midfield, Addo has called up Baba Iddrisu, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

The wingers invited are Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil and Yaw Yeboah.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew joins fellow forwards Afena-Gyan, Christopher Antwi-Adjei and Kwasi Wriedt as the invited strikers.