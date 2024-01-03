‘I always want the team to play well and win games’ – Jordan Ayew reveals 2024 targets

ADVERTISEMENT
Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has set his sights on winning as many games as he can in 2024.

The 32-year-old is enjoying a fine season at club level and capped off the last year with yet another impressive performance against Brentford in the Premier League.

Ayew set up one of the goals as Roy Hodgson’s side defeated Brentford 3-1 on December 30 to close the year on a winning note.

With Ayew now heading to Ghana to join the Black Stars camp ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the forward said he wants to win as many games as possible.

Speaking to Crystal Palace’s website, he said he has no personal targets for the year but wants to help his team play well and win matches.

“I don’t really set targets. Me, personally, I always want the team to play well and to win games, and if I can chip in, I’ll be very happy,” Ayew said.

“The most important thing for me in the New Year is good health, my family to have good health and the whole team to have good health. After that, the rest is secondary.”

The Black Stars are camping in Kumasi ahead of the AFCON, where they’re paired in the same group with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

So far, 24 players trained at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Tuesday, with the rest expected to join by Friday.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

