Wilfried Zaha's brace inspired Crystal Palace to an emphatic victory at Leicester to pile more pressure on Foxes boss Claude Puel.

The in-form forward struck his fourth goal in three games - having failed to net in his previous 18 outings - to help seal a 4-1 win.

Michy Batshuayi's fortunate first-half opener had been briefly cancelled out by Jonny Evans after the break.

But Zaha hit back and Evans conceded a penalty to allow Luka Milivojevic to make it 3-1, before Zaha hit a fourth on the break in injury time.

Victory allowed Palace boss Roy Hodgson to enjoy his milestone, passing Sir Bobby Robson as the oldest man to manage a Premier League game at 71 years and 198 days old.

The Eagles rose to 13th, six points above the relegation zone, while Leicester - a place ahead - are without a win since New Year's Day.