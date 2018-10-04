Pulse.com.gh logo
Jordan Ayew is Ghana's next Gyan: Odartey Lamptey


Black Stars Jordan Ayew is Ghana’s next Asamoah Gyan: Odartey Lamptey

The former Black Stars midfielder is optimistic Jordan Ayew can fit into the shoes of Asamoah Gyan.

  • Published:
Nii Odartey Lamptey believes Jordan Ayew has what it takes to emulate the feat chalked by Asamoah Gyan with the Black Stars.

Ayew, 27 has scored 12 goals in 46 appearances for the Black Stars, but hasn’t been invited to the team since he last featured in Ghana’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo in Kumasi in 2017.

Asamoah Gyan, 32 is the all-time top scorer of Ghana in international football with 51 goals to his name, but James Kwesi Appiah, the Black Stars coach is struggling to find his replacement, despite being at the twilight of his career.

Nii Odartey Lamptey, who represented Ghana in the 1992, 1994 and 1996 Africa Cup of Nations has stated that Gyan is the right person to replace Asamoah Gyan to solve Ghana’s quest for a goal poacher in the shape of the former Sunderland striker.

"Jordan Ayew will be the rightful successor to Asamoah Gyan. He has the capacity to replicate what Asamoah has done and he's young enough to grow in time. He can deliver the goal," he said.

Gyan has been handed a return for the first time this year, despite lack of much playing time at Kayserispor in the Turkish topflight league.

Jordan Ayew was voted the best player of Swamsea City following the Premier League last season, but he is yet to rediscover his sensational form with his new side Crystal Palace.

