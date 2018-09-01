Pulse.com.gh logo
Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debut


Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debut

The Ghana international was handed a starting role by manager Roy Hodgson but substituted in the 76th minute.

Striker Jordan Ayew tasted defeat on his Crystal Palace debut as the Eagles succumbed 2-0 at home to Southampton on Saturday.

The Ghana international was handed a starting role by manager Roy Hodgson but substituted in the 76th minute.

In the 54th minute, he got in a strike but the shot was blocked by a defender.

READ ASLO: Inaki Williams to visit Ghana for charity

Danny Ings gave Southampton the lead after just two minutes into the second half.

Pierre Hojbjerg scored in injury time to give the Saints a comfortable win on the road.

