Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debut

The Ghana international was handed a starting role by manager Roy Hodgson but substituted in the 76th minute.
In the 54th minute, he got in a strike but the shot was blocked by a defender.
Danny Ings gave Southampton the lead after just two minutes into the second half.
Pierre Hojbjerg scored in injury time to give the Saints a comfortable win on the road.