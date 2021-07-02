RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Jordan Ayew needs support, not criticism – George Boateng

Emmanuel Ayamga

Aston Villa U-23 coach George Boateng has leapt to the defence of Ghana striker Jordan Ayew in the wake of criticism against the striker.

Ayew struggled in front of goal in the 2020-21 season, where he managed just a single goal for Crystal Palace.

The 29-year-old has also not been potent enough for the Black Stars, having replaced Asamoah Gyan as the team’s main striker.

The forward recently came in for severe criticism after drawing blanks in Ghana’s international friendlies against Morocco and the Ivory Coast in June.

Reacting to this, Boateng, who was born in Ghana but played for the Netherlands, believes Ayew deserves to be supported rather than criticised.

People should be a little bit more helpful and support Jordan rather than criticise him because it’s not easy to play for a team such as Crystal Palace because you don’t have many opportunities to score goals,” he said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“When he comes to play for Ghana, it is a whole different ball game. They are not excuses but they are reasons. We have to try and support more and try to understand the players.”

Gyan is currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer, having netted 51 international goals in a career that spanned over a decade and a half.

However, the 35-year-old forward hasn’t played for the Black Stars since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In Gyan’s absence, Ayew has been Ghana’s first-choice striker, although the Crystal Palace forward hasn’t been clinical enough.

The former Marseille and Swansea City forward has scored 18 goals in 68 matches for the Black Stars since making his debut in 2010.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

