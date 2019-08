Patrick Van Aanholt scored a 93rd-minute winner as Crystal Palace recorded a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Daniel James had cancelled out a first-half Jordan Ayew effort to leave the two teams level in the 89th minute, before Van Aanholt squeezed his strike under David de Gea in the final exchanges as Palace recorded their first ever Premier League win over the Red Devils.