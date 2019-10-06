The strike was initially ruled offside by the linesman after Ayew stabbed in from Martin Kelly's header three minutes from time.

But a lengthy VAR check on two potential offside decisions, for Kelly and then Ayew, went Palace’s way by millimetres.

Sebastien Haller had given West Ham the lead when he swept home.

But Palace equalised through Patrick van Aanholt's penalty before Ayew's goal secured all three points.

The win moved Roy Hodgson's side into the top four of the Premier League while ending West Ham's six-game unbeaten run.

Jordan has scored three goals in seven league games so far this season.