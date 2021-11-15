‘Jordan Ayew was my man of the match against South Africa' – Andre Ayew hails brother

The Black Stars booked their place in the play-off round following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bafana Bafana at the Cape Coast stadium.

Andre was the match-winner after expertly converting a first-half penalty after Daniel Amartey was fouled in the box.

While Ghana eventually got the job done, a section of the public criticised Jordan for missing a big chance during the game.

The Crystal Palace forward hasn’t scored for at club and national level in almost a year and once again drew blanks against Bafana Bafana.

However, Andre leapt to the defense of his younger brother and crowned him as his man of the match in Sunday's game.

The Al Sadd winger said despite not scoring, Jordan was everywhere on the pitch and delivered an unbelievable performance.

“Jordan was unbelievable in the game. Am I the only one who saw him to be Man of the Match? If we had two Jordans on the pitch, things would have been different,” he said during a post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Andre marked his 100th international appearance during Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against South Africa.