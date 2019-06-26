Jordan scored one and assisted another as the Black Stars were frustrated by their West African opponents.

Ghana made a disappointing start to the tournament after being held to draw by the Squirrels at the Ismailia stadium.

Kwesi Appiah’s men failed to shine in a game which also saw defender John Boye sent off for after receiving two yellow cards.

However, Jordan Ayew was one of the few bright spots on a day when many of the players did not turn up.

The Swansea striker was a lively presence for 90 minutes and had a hand in both goals scored by the Black Stars.

First, the 27-year-old set up his brother Andre to pull Ghana level after Benin had stolen an early lead.

He then went from provider to scorer by applying a thunderous finish to put the Black Stars 2-1 up.

Jordan’s performance ensured he was adjudged Man of the Match despite the Black Stars’ inability to win.

The Black Stars will take on defending champions Cameroon in their next group game on Saturday.