Pulse Ghana|Supabets|Black Stars

Jordan scored one and assisted another as the Black Stars were frustrated by their West African opponents.

Ghana made a disappointing start to the tournament after being held to draw by the Squirrels at the Ismailia stadium.

Kwesi Appiah’s men failed to shine in a game which also saw defender John Boye sent off for after receiving two yellow cards.

However, Jordan Ayew was one of the few bright spots on a day when many of the players did not turn up.

The Swansea striker was a lively presence for 90 minutes and had a hand in both goals scored by the Black Stars.

First, the 27-year-old set up his brother Andre to pull Ghana level after Benin had stolen an early lead.

He then went from provider to scorer by applying a thunderous finish to put the Black Stars 2-1 up.

Jordan’s performance ensured he was adjudged Man of the Match despite the Black Stars’ inability to win.

Pulse Ghana|Supabets|Black Stars

The Black Stars will take on defending champions Cameroon in their next group game on Saturday. 