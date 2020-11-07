Ayew was put through by Ivorian striking partner Wilfred Zaha and the Ghanaian who has been searching for his first goal of the season, controlled the ball calmly and slotted it home for Crystal Palace 4th goal.

The 29-year-old was Crystal Palace top scorer last season in the Premier League with nine goals.

Scott Dann headed in Eze's corner to put Palace ahead after 12 minutes, before £19.5m summer signing Eze, 22, curled his set-piece expertly into the top corner.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford had been denied an equaliser when his excellent, chipped finish was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee because of his outstretched arm being offside.

But Bamford, who endured a difficult loan spell with Palace in 2015, took his next chance just as well, controlling Mateusz Klich's header with his chest before firing into the bottom corner.

Palace's two-goal advantage was restored before half-time as Helder Costa conceded an own-goal in attempting to block Patrick van Aanholt's cross from the left.

Pascal Struijk headed narrowly wide and Ezgjan Alioski was denied as Leeds chased a second-half response, but Jordan Ayew put the result beyond doubt with Palace's fourth on 70 minutes.

Crystal Palace moved up to sixth with victory, three points behind leaders Southampton, as Leeds dropped to 14th.