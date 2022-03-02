RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Jose Mourinho demotes Afena-Gyan to Roma’s U19s for attending nightclub

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has demoted Felix Afena-Gyan to the club’s U19s after the youngster visited a nightclub with friends.

The teenager is reported to have visited the Eur Discotheque nightclub despite still recovering from an injury.

Italian tabloid Fantacalcio reports that Mourinho has sent the striker back to the Primavera (U19) team as punishment for his actions.

Afena-Gyan missed last Sunday’s Serie A game against Spezia, as Roma went on to record a 1-0 victory thanks to a late goal from Tammy Abraham.

Being spotted at a nightclub afterwards, though, upset Mourinho and technical staff of the club, leading to his punishment.

The highly-rated teenager has made a massive impact in Serie A since making his senior debut for Roma last October.

Afena-Gyan’s stock rose further after he netted a sensational double as Jose Mourinho’s team beat Genoa 2-0 in November.

The second goal in that game was announced as the fans’ goal of the year at the Socios End of Year awards in December 2021.

Afena-Gyan was also recently named as the fastest player in Serie A for the month of January, beating Lazio striker Ciro Immobile and Juventus star Juan Cuadrado.

This was after he recorded an average velocity of 35.6 kilometres per hour in the league matches he played in January, compared to Immobile and Cuadrado, who both had an average velocity of 35.3 kilometres per hour.

It remains to be seen how long he’ll be frozen out of Roma’s first team following his demotion to the U19s.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

