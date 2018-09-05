Pulse.com.gh logo
Jose Mourinho 'gets suspended jail sentence' for tax fraud


Top Coach Jose Mourinho 'gets suspended jail sentence' for tax fraud

The former Real Madrid manager was accused of skipping tax to the tune of  €3.3m while he was in charge on Los Blancos.

  Published:
play Jose Mourinho

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been handed a one-year suspended sentence after being found guilty of tax fraud.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo reports that the Red Devils manager has reached an agreement with the state on a one-year suspended sentence.

As part of the charge, Mourinho has also reportedly been fined a sum of €2 million (£1.8 million or $2.3 million).

In June last year, Spanish authorities said Mourinho had under-declared image rights revenue for 2011 and 2012.

He will, however, not be serving any jail sentence because Spanish tax laws permit first-time offenders with less than two years sentence to be served on probation.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that a big football personality has been accused of tax fraud in Spain.

Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo was also given a suspended jail term and a €18.8 million fine for evading tax.

Barcelona counterpart Lionel Messi was also accused of the same crime by Spanish tax authorities and has also since been serving a suspended jail sentence.

