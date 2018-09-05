Jose Mourinho 'gets suspended jail sentence' for tax fraud

news

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been handed a one-year suspended sentence after being found guilty of tax fraud.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo reports that the Red Devils manager has reached an agreement with the state on a one-year suspended sentence.

As part of the charge, Mourinho has also reportedly been fined a sum of €2 million (£1.8 million or $2.3 million).

The former Real Madrid manager was accused of skipping tax to the tune of €3.3m while he was in charge on Los Blancos.

In June last year, Spanish authorities said Mourinho had under-declared image rights revenue for 2011 and 2012.

He will, however, not be serving any jail sentence because Spanish tax laws permit first-time offenders with less than two years sentence to be served on probation.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that a big football personality has been accused of tax fraud in Spain.

Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo was also given a suspended jail term and a €18.8 million fine for evading tax.

Barcelona counterpart Lionel Messi was also accused of the same crime by Spanish tax authorities and has also since been serving a suspended jail sentence.