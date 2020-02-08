Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has shaved his head, which could give their fans reason for optimism.

Mourinho went to luxury barbers Haks Oscar on King's Road in Chelsea for his trim and a picture posted on Instagram showed off his startling new look.

The post was captioned: "Jose Mourinho always fearless goes all the way with his haircut" as he posed alongside the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss.

It isn't the first time that Mourinho has shaved his head, and he has a very good record when he has chosen to do so.

For instance in the 2006-07 campaign, Chelsea won nine of their first eleven league matches after Mourinho went for a similar hairstyle.

In the 2013-14 season, when he was back at Chelsea, Mourinho used Fernando Torres' clippers to cut his hair and the Blues subsequently won eight of their next 10 league games.