Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Jose Mourinho Paul Pogba of Manchester United captaincy


Premier League Jose Mourinho Paul Pogba of Manchester United captaincy

The French international will seize to be the skipper of deputy skipper of Manchester United

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jose Mourinho Paul Pogba of Manchester United captaincy play

Jose Mourinho Paul Pogba of Manchester United captaincy

Jose Mourinho has stripped Paul Pogba of his Manchester United captaincy duties but claimed there has been “no fall out” between him and the midfielder.

United were eliminated from the EFL Cup on Tuesday night by Frank Lampard’s second-tier Derby County at Old Trafford, with Pogba watching on  from the stands.

The hours leading up to kick-off were dominated by news that Pogba would no longer captain Mourinho’s side, following his recent criticism of United’s playing style.

READ MORE: Here is the reason why Messi and Ronaldo will not attend FIFA Best

Pogba had stood in for club captain Antonio Valencia on several occasions already this season, but Mourinho confirmed after United’s defeat that would no longer be the case.

When asked whether he and the midfielder had fallen out, Mourinho told Sky Sports: “No. The only truth is that I made a decision of Paul not to be the second captain anymore.

“But no fall-out. No problems at all. The same person that decides Paul is not the second captain anymore is the same person that decides that Paul was the second captain – myself.

READ MORE: How injustice has cost the Black Starlets a place at the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup

Mourinho, who did not hold a post-match press conference as EFL Cup rules do not require him to do so, suggested he would not expand on the reasons behind his decision if asked.

“I am the manager, I can make these decisions,” he added. “No fall-out at all. No problems. Just one decision that I don’t have to explain.”

Follow the Independent Sport on Instagram here, for all of the best images, videos and stories from around the sporting world.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Preview: Sarri lock horns with Klopp in what is expected to be an all-attack football Preview Sarri lock horns with Klopp in what is expected to be an all-attack football
Football: One goal kept Stojkovic from Premier League Football One goal kept Stojkovic from Premier League
Football: Erdogan's shadow looms over Turkey bid for Euro 2024 Football Erdogan's shadow looms over Turkey bid for Euro 2024
Football: Pogba not to captain Man Utd again, Mourinho confirms Football Pogba not to captain Man Utd again, Mourinho confirms
Best FIFA Men's Player Award: Luka Modric sets new world record that will make Ronaldo, Messi, Ronaldinho envious Best FIFA Men's Player Award Luka Modric sets new world record that will make Ronaldo, Messi, Ronaldinho envious
Football: Griezmann on target as Atletico cruise to victory over Huesca Football Griezmann on target as Atletico cruise to victory over Huesca

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned World's best Sports News Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned World's best
Video: Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award
Sports News: Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19 Sports News Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19



Top Articles

1 The Long List All award winners of the Best FIFA galabullet
2 Football Fashion What the stars wore to the 2018 FIFA Best Awardsbullet
3 Good In Bed!!! Stoke City striker Saido Berahino fathers three...bullet
4 Best FIFA Player of 2018 From a refugee to a world best player,...bullet
5 The Best FIFA Awards Ghanaian singer Big Shaq rocks FIFA gala...bullet
6 The Best Hollywood actor of Ghanaian descent Idris Elba to...bullet
7 World Best Here is the reason why Messi and Ronaldo will not...bullet
8 Today In History Black Stars beat Nigeria 4-1 to win WAFU...bullet
9 Video Andre Ayew's goal rescues Fenerbahcebullet
10 The Best FIFA Men's Player This is the list of all...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening daybullet
4 EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more funbullet
5 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet

Football

Manchester City's English midfielder Phil Foden celebrates scoring against Oxford
Football Guardiola reveals 10-year plan for Foden
Phil Jones missed the crucial spot-kick as Derby eliminated Manchester United from the League Cup on penalties
Football Lampard's Derby knock Man Utd out of League Cup, City ease into last 16
 
Football Erdogan's shadow looms over Turkey bid for Euro 2024
Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro lifts the World Cup trophy at Berlin?s Olympic Stadium after winning the 2006 finals, which is nicknamed 'the summer fairytale' in Germany.
Football Experience, stability bolster Germany's Euro 2024 bid
X
Advertisement