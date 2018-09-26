Jose Mourinho Paul Pogba of Manchester United captaincy

news

Jose Mourinho has stripped Paul Pogba of his Manchester United captaincy duties but claimed there has been “no fall out” between him and the midfielder.

United were eliminated from the EFL Cup on Tuesday night by Frank Lampard’s second-tier Derby County at Old Trafford, with Pogba watching on from the stands.

The hours leading up to kick-off were dominated by news that Pogba would no longer captain Mourinho’s side, following his recent criticism of United’s playing style.

Pogba had stood in for club captain Antonio Valencia on several occasions already this season, but Mourinho confirmed after United’s defeat that would no longer be the case.

When asked whether he and the midfielder had fallen out, Mourinho told Sky Sports: “No. The only truth is that I made a decision of Paul not to be the second captain anymore.

“But no fall-out. No problems at all. The same person that decides Paul is not the second captain anymore is the same person that decides that Paul was the second captain – myself.

Mourinho, who did not hold a post-match press conference as EFL Cup rules do not require him to do so, suggested he would not expand on the reasons behind his decision if asked.

“I am the manager, I can make these decisions,” he added. “No fall-out at all. No problems. Just one decision that I don’t have to explain.”

