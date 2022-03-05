Jose Mourinho recalls Afena-Gyan to Roma first team after reported night-clubbing

Afena-Gyan is reported to have visited the Eur Discotheque nightclub despite still recovering from an injury.

Italian tabloid Fantacalcio reported that Mourinho sent the striker back to the Primavera (U19) team as punishment for his actions.

However, the latest on the youngster is that he has been reinstated to the Roma first team after holding serious discussions with Mourinho.

The 19-year-old took part in training on Friday and has been included in Roma’s squad to face Atalanta on Saturday.

The highly-rated teenager has made a massive impact in Serie A since making his senior debut for Roma last October.

Afena-Gyan’s stock rose further after he netted a sensational double as Jose Mourinho’s team beat Genoa 2-0 in November.

Afena-Gyan was also recently named as the fastest player in Serie A for the month of January, beating Lazio striker Ciro Immobile and Juventus star Juan Cuadrado.