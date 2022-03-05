Earlier in the week, it emerged that Mourinho had demoted the teenager to the club’s U19s after the youngster visited a nightclub with friends.
Jose Mourinho recalls Afena-Gyan to Roma first team after reported night-clubbing
AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has reinstated Felix Afena-Gyan to the first team following the youngster’s reported demotion over a disciplinary breach.
Afena-Gyan is reported to have visited the Eur Discotheque nightclub despite still recovering from an injury.
Italian tabloid Fantacalcio reported that Mourinho sent the striker back to the Primavera (U19) team as punishment for his actions.
However, the latest on the youngster is that he has been reinstated to the Roma first team after holding serious discussions with Mourinho.
The 19-year-old took part in training on Friday and has been included in Roma’s squad to face Atalanta on Saturday.
The highly-rated teenager has made a massive impact in Serie A since making his senior debut for Roma last October.
Afena-Gyan’s stock rose further after he netted a sensational double as Jose Mourinho’s team beat Genoa 2-0 in November.
Afena-Gyan was also recently named as the fastest player in Serie A for the month of January, beating Lazio striker Ciro Immobile and Juventus star Juan Cuadrado.
This was after he recorded an average velocity of 35.6 kilometres per hour in the league matches he played in January, compared to Immobile and Cuadrado, who both had an average velocity of 35.3 kilometres per hour.
