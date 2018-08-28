Pulse.com.gh logo
Jose Mourinho’s five worst defeats as a manager


Tottenham defeated Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United 0-3 at Old Trafford and that is the Portuguese Manager’s worst home defeat as a manager.

Pulse Sports has compiled the top five worst ever defeats suffered by Jose Mourinho since he started his professional coaching career in the topflight.

February 2006

Middleborough 3-0 Chelsea  

This is Chelsea’s biggest defeat under Jose Mourinho. They were hammered 3-0 at the Riverside Stadium in February 2006. Fabio Rochemback opened the scoring after only 78 seconds while Stewart Downing and Yakubu added two more to complete a miserable afternoon for the Blues.

November 2010

It was a total annihilation as Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid suffered a 5-0 defeat in the Portuguese first season in Spain.

It was Barca's biggest win since the 1993-94 season, as per The Telegraph, and it remains Mourinho's heaviest career defeat. "You have to have character, when you lose by five goals you can't leave crying, you have to go and work harder," he said after the match.

April 2013

Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid

The Los Blancos were overwhelmed by the Borussians on that faithful Champions League night.

The scorer of all the four goals for the Germans was Robert Lewandowski and he made history by becoming the first player to score four goals against the 13 times champions of Europe in the UEFA Champions League

It was Mourinho's biggest ever defeat in 106 Champions League games (as per the BBC) and one of only a handful of instances in which one of his sides shipped four goals

October 2016

As far as reunions with former employers go, this was utterly disastrous. From the moment Pedro scored after 29 seconds Chelsea had their way with a remarkably poor United. Unfortunately for Mourinho, this was just when Chelsea were gloriously clicking into gear under Antonio Conte, who had switched to a three-man defence after losing 3-0 to Arsenal in September.

The Blues were simply too good, too fast and too smart for an accident-prone United. Mourinho lost at Stamford Bridge again this season, but it was nowhere near the horror show of this four-goal drubbing.

August, 2018

Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

The Red Devils were hammered 0-3 at the Old Trafford on Monday night.

Harry Kane scored the opener, before Lucas Moura added the second and the third to hand Manchester United a humiliating defeat in what is the former Real Madrid’s coach’s worst home defeat.

