Jose Mourinho shuts down rumours that Afena-Gyan injured Wijnaldum in training

Emmanuel Ayamga

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho says people who accused Felix Afena-Gyan of injuring Georginio Wijnaldum are “real scum.”

Wijnaldum, who joined Roma on loan from PSG this summer, has been ruled out with long-term injury after suffering a fractured tibia.

The Netherlands international featured in Roma’s opening Serie A game last week, playing 10 minutes as they beat Salernitana 1-0.

However, Roma released a statement on Sunday, saying the midfielder has sustained an injury in training and faces a spell on the sidelines.

The club’s statement led to reports from some quarters that it was Afena-Gyan who injured the former Liverpool anchorman.

Reacting to this, Mourinho hit out at the accusations, describing those who started the rumours as “real scum.”

“Sometimes football can be shit. In only 2 weeks, Gini became one of us because of his human qualities (his football qualities we already knew),” the Roma manager wrote on Instagram.

“Sadly, in a very unfortunate accident he had a bad injury that will keep him away from playing for a long time.

“But it’s not just football to be shit sometimes, people can also be… Those who initiated the rumours that a top kid like Felix could be responsible for what happened are real scum. Let’s all be together tonight: we play for AS Roma, for Wijnaldum and for Afena-Gyan.”

Meanwhile, Roma have made a great start to the season, having won each of their two Serie A games played so far.

Afena-Gyan has, however, been an unused substitute in each game so far this season despite signing a new long-term contract.

