"Let’s not make up things that didn’t happen” - Mourinho blasts referee who showed him a red card

The Giallorossi dominated proceedings but failed to convert their chances while Atalanta scored with their only shot on target to steal the victory and leave Jose Mourinho seething.

The Portuguese manager was sent off in the second half after bursting onto the pitch to protest the referee's failure to award Roma a penalty and as you'd expect, Mourinho had quite a lot to say after the game.

Jose Mourinho on the game

“It was the easiest match for us to win so far this season – in other matches like the Monza and Cremonese games we haven’t had control for 90 minutes like that.

With Paulo Dybala available maybe things would have worked out differently. We might have scored, but now we can only guess at that.

"But objectively speaking we played really well, we were in control and created a lot of chances against a side that defends well and that’s something. But Atalanta were lucky, and that’s something too.”

Jose Mourinho on the red card

“Nothing really happened with [referee] Chiffi or [Atalanta defender] Hateboer. We wanted to play and they kicked it away knowing perfectly well they weren’t going to be able to play on.

They just had one aim, which was to waste a bit of time. But with Hateboer there was nothing specific."