Jose Mourinho spends over GHC 3m living in Lowry hotel

Jose Mourinho has no future plans living in Manchester United if not work and has chosen to reside in a hotel since 825 days working for the Red Devils.

What players and managers mostly do is to purchase a house in the city where their clubs are based, but Jose Mourinho rather prefers residing in a hotel.

His family base remains in the capital as his daughter — Matilde — graduated from London's University of Arts in the summer and his son — Jose Mourinho Jnr — played for Fulham until April 2017.

The Portuguese tactician has a contract at Old Trafford until 2020 but has still decided to remain in a hotel rather than purchase a Cheshire mansion.

A Riverside Suite is priced at £600 on their website which means Mourinho has shelled out around £500,000 an equivalent of GHC 3,148,972.12 in his 825 days managing Manchester United if he has been paying the average online price.

There is one Riverside Suite on each floor of the hotel, which are described as having 'the feeling of a stylish private apartment'. Each has a view overlooking the River Irwell, which runs through Manchester, and are all individually designed around abstract artwork by internationally acclaimed Oldham-born artist, Alan Rankle.

Each room features a piece of Rankle's art on a 4mx2.5m upholstered headboard, curved around the bed, with mirrors strategically placed to allow guests to view the artist's work from multiple angles.

The air-conditioned suites all come with sofas and chairs, each have two entrances, a desk and a separate lounge and dining area with enough space to entertain four guests for dinner or hold meetings