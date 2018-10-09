Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Jose Mourinho spends over GHC 3m living in Rowry hotel


Jose Mourinho spends over GHC 3m living in Rowry hotel

The Manchester United boss is not a fun of the city where he is working in

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jose Mourinho spends over GHC 3m living in Rowry hotel play

Jose Mourinho spends over GHC 3m living in Rowry hotel

Jose Mourinho has no future plans living in Manchester United if not work and has chosen to reside in a hotel since 825 days working for the Red Devils.

What players and managers mostly do is to purchase a house in the city where their clubs are based, but Jose Mourinho rather prefers residing in a hotel.

His family base remains in the capital as his daughter — Matilde — graduated from London's University of Arts in the summer and his son — Jose Mourinho Jnr — played for Fulham until April 2017.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan jams to Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Why Me’ (Video)

The Portuguese tactician has a contract at Old Trafford until 2020 but has still decided to remain in a hotel rather than purchase a Cheshire mansion.

A Riverside Suite is priced at £600 on their website which means Mourinho has shelled out around £500,000 an equivalent of GHC 3,148,972.12 in his 825 days managing Manchester United if he has been paying the average online price.

There is one Riverside Suite on each floor of the hotel, which are described as having 'the feeling of a stylish private apartment'. Each has a view overlooking the River Irwell, which runs through Manchester, and are all individually designed around abstract artwork by internationally acclaimed Oldham-born artist, Alan Rankle.

READ MORE: EA Sports removes Cristiano Ronaldo from FIFA 19 promo

Each room features a piece of Rankle's art on a 4mx2.5m upholstered headboard, curved around the bed, with mirrors strategically placed to allow guests to view the artist's work from multiple angles.

The air-conditioned suites all come with sofas and chairs, each have two entrances, a desk and a separate lounge and dining area with enough space to entertain four guests for dinner or hold meetings

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana-Sierra Leone clash in doubt after FIFA rejected appeal to lift suspension Ghana-Sierra Leone clash in doubt after FIFA rejected appeal to lift suspension
Football: SLeone races against time in appeal against FIFA suspension Football SLeone races against time in appeal against FIFA suspension
Football: FA probe allegations of 'corruption' over Wembley sale Football FA probe allegations of 'corruption' over Wembley sale
French Football Magazine: Here is the full list of 30 nominees for 2018 Ballon d'Or French Football Magazine Here is the full list of 30 nominees for 2018 Ballon d'Or
Football: Star Russian footballers face jail after 'racist' assault Football Star Russian footballers face jail after 'racist' assault
Football: Red-hot Alcacer ready to seize chance on return to Spain fold Football Red-hot Alcacer ready to seize chance on return to Spain fold

Recommended Videos

Video: Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival
Sports News: CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach Sports News CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach
Video: Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland



Top Articles

1 English Premier League 4 things you missed from the Liverpool vs Man...bullet
2 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival (Video)bullet
3 Car Crash Mubarak Wakaso involved in car accidentbullet
4 Throwback Mourinho is not only a polarised manager but a caring onebullet
5 Maurizio Sarri Chelsea manager is obsessed by his superstitionsbullet
6 Today In History Ghana qualify for maiden World Cup after...bullet
7 Real Madrid Gareth Bale nominated for 2018 Ballon d'Or awardbullet
8 Today In History Kevin-Prince Boateng voted worst playerbullet
9 2019 AFCON Qualifiers This is why Asamoah Gyan was...bullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Black Stars complete first...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
2 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
3 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
4 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
7 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
8 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League...bullet
9 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
10 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet

Football

Sponsorship Consolidated Bank to honour Black Stars sponsorship contract
Game over: Argentina's Lionel Messi walking off the pitch after their 4-3 defeat to France at the World Cup.
Football World Cup expectations a 'sufferance' for Argentina, Messi
Manchester United's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic has been ruled out of international duty
Football Man Utd's Matic pulls out of Serbia duty
Former Manchester United boss David Moyes believes current manager Jose Mourinho (pictured) still has the backing of the club and its fans
Football Mourinho has backing of Man United fans and club, says Moyes
X
Advertisement