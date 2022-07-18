The Portuguese tactician became the first, and so far only, manager to win all the three major inter-club competitions after guiding Roma to the UEFA Europa Conference League title last season.
Jose Mourinho tattoos historic European trophies on his body
AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has tattooed all three major European trophies that he has won on his body.
The Italian side defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in the final, as Mourinho completed a historic European haul, having previously won the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Champions League.
In paying homage to his former clubs and to celebrate his feat, the 59-year-old has decided to tattoo all three major trophies on his hand.
"This is my tattoo, the joy of the Roman people led me to do it," Mourinho said in an Instagram post.
"Then I thought about something special, something that would honour all the clubs where I won European competitions.
"At the same time, I wanted a unique tattoo, one that, so far, I am the only one who can have it."
Meanwhile, Ghanaian teen sensation Felix Afena-Gyan currently plays under Mourinho, who gave him his senior debut last season.
The 19-year-old has experienced a meteoric rise in his football career since making his debut for the Italian club last October.
Afena-Gyan’s stock rose further after he netted a sensational double as Mourinho’s side beat Genoa 2-0 in November.
He was a regular fixture in the 2021/22 season and was included in Roma’s squad for the Conference League final.
