Jose Mourinho tattoos historic European trophies on his body

The Italian side defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in the final, as Mourinho completed a historic European haul, having previously won the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Champions League.

In paying homage to his former clubs and to celebrate his feat, the 59-year-old has decided to tattoo all three major trophies on his hand.

"This is my tattoo, the joy of the Roman people led me to do it," Mourinho said in an Instagram post.

"Then I thought about something special, something that would honour all the clubs where I won European competitions.

"At the same time, I wanted a unique tattoo, one that, so far, I am the only one who can have it."

Meanwhile, Ghanaian teen sensation Felix Afena-Gyan currently plays under Mourinho, who gave him his senior debut last season.

The 19-year-old has experienced a meteoric rise in his football career since making his debut for the Italian club last October.

Afena-Gyan’s stock rose further after he netted a sensational double as Mourinho’s side beat Genoa 2-0 in November.