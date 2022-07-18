RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Jose Mourinho tattoos historic European trophies on his body

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has tattooed all three major European trophies that he has won on his body.

Jose Mourinho tattoos historic European trophies on his body
Jose Mourinho tattoos historic European trophies on his body

The Portuguese tactician became the first, and so far only, manager to win all the three major inter-club competitions after guiding Roma to the UEFA Europa Conference League title last season.

Recommended articles

The Italian side defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in the final, as Mourinho completed a historic European haul, having previously won the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Champions League.

In paying homage to his former clubs and to celebrate his feat, the 59-year-old has decided to tattoo all three major trophies on his hand.

"This is my tattoo, the joy of the Roman people led me to do it," Mourinho said in an Instagram post.

"Then I thought about something special, something that would honour all the clubs where I won European competitions.

"At the same time, I wanted a unique tattoo, one that, so far, I am the only one who can have it."

Meanwhile, Ghanaian teen sensation Felix Afena-Gyan currently plays under Mourinho, who gave him his senior debut last season.

The 19-year-old has experienced a meteoric rise in his football career since making his debut for the Italian club last October.

Afena-Gyan’s stock rose further after he netted a sensational double as Mourinho’s side beat Genoa 2-0 in November.

He was a regular fixture in the 2021/22 season and was included in Roma’s squad for the Conference League final.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Profiling all the 15 different African countries that have won the AFCON trophy since its inception in 1957 (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

    Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Winners List [Updated 1957 - 2021]

  • Jose Mourinho tattoos historic European trophies on his body

    Jose Mourinho tattoos historic European trophies on his body

  • Video: Italian Police hold Tiemoue Bakayoko at gunpoint in a case of mistaken identity

    Video: Italian Police hold Tiemoue Bakayoko at gunpoint in a case of mistaken identity

Trending

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

Top 10 most expensive African players of all time

Victor Osimhen ranks in the Top 3 while Mohamed Salah is No 9 on the list of the most expensive African players of all time

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour
WAFCON 2022

South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

WAFCON 2022: South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket