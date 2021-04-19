BREAKING: Jose Mourinho sacked as Tottenham manager

The Portuguese leaves the job, having guided Spurs to seventh place in the league, in what has been an underwhelming season.
Jose Mourinho has been fired from his post as manager of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
AFP
The Portuguese leaves the job, having guided Spurs to seventh place in the league, in what has been an underwhelming season.
Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the helm in December 2019 and signed a contract that was supposed to end in the summer of 2023.
Sky Sports reports that Ryan Mason & Chris Powell in line to take over for the remainder of the season.
This comes just hours after news of a European Super League divided opinions among football fans across the globe.
Tottenham are among six clubs in England that have signed up to the idea and are among the founders of the breakaway league.
The rest are Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, while Real Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and Barcelona are equally involved.
