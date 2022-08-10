RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Jose Mourinho’s Roma are valued at 7.75 odds to win the 2022/23 Serie A title, worth a punt?

Betting odds reveal the favourites to win the 2022/23 Serie A title and Jose Mourinho’s star-studded Roma are right up there.

The 2022/23 Serie A season is set to kick off and the annual race to become the kings of Italy resumes along with it.

Just about six teams will realistically push through the 38 league games in a bid to win the Scudetto but there are odds for all 20 teams to do so.

AS Roma led by legendary manager Jose Mourinho have had a superb transfer window and are now up there among the favourites.

According to Bet9ja, Inter Milan have the best chance of winning the Serie A title in 2022/23 having been valued at 2.60 odds.

Italian football giants Juventus are valued at 2.90 odds to reclaim their spot at the top of Serie A after finishing fourth in the last two seasons.

The reigning champions AC Milan are at 4.70 odds to retain the Scudetto which many consider unlikely because they have failed to strengthen their squad so far.

Roma on the other hand, led by Jose Mourinho have strengthened their squad significantly with the additions of Paolo Dybala, Georginio Wijnaldum, Nemanja Matic among others which gives them a 7.75 odds valuation to win the league.

Victor Osimhen’s Napoli are valued at 18.00 odds to win the league mostly because their squad has been severely depleted this summer but the perennial campaigners are still in with a chance in 2022/23.

The last of Italian football’s traditional top six in recent years, Atalanta are most likely not going to win the league this season but they are expected to at least challenge at 23.00 odds.

Lazio are valued at 41.00 odds, Fiorentina at 67.00 odds, newly-promoted Monza at 251.00 odds and Sassuolo at 401.00 odds to win the league.

Torino and Hellas Verona are both at 501.00 to win the league, with Bologna and Udinese valued at 751.00 odds each for the same outcome.

Sampdoria have a 1001 chance of winning the league title in 2022/23 while Lecce, Empoli, Salernitana, Spezia and Cremonese are all valued at 2001 odds to become Italian champions this season.

  Jose Mourinho arrived at Roma in the summer

