Jose Mourinho’s Roma are valued at 7.75 odds to win the 2022/23 Serie A title, worth a punt?

Just about six teams will realistically push through the 38 league games in a bid to win the Scudetto but there are odds for all 20 teams to do so.

AS Roma led by legendary manager Jose Mourinho have had a superb transfer window and are now up there among the favourites.

The favourites

According to Bet9ja, Inter Milan have the best chance of winning the Serie A title in 2022/23 having been valued at 2.60 odds.

Italian football giants Juventus are valued at 2.90 odds to reclaim their spot at the top of Serie A after finishing fourth in the last two seasons.

The reigning champions AC Milan are at 4.70 odds to retain the Scudetto which many consider unlikely because they have failed to strengthen their squad so far.

Roma on the other hand, led by Jose Mourinho have strengthened their squad significantly with the additions of Paolo Dybala, Georginio Wijnaldum, Nemanja Matic among others which gives them a 7.75 odds valuation to win the league.

Outside chance

Victor Osimhen’s Napoli are valued at 18.00 odds to win the league mostly because their squad has been severely depleted this summer but the perennial campaigners are still in with a chance in 2022/23.

The last of Italian football’s traditional top six in recent years, Atalanta are most likely not going to win the league this season but they are expected to at least challenge at 23.00 odds.

The rest of the league

Lazio are valued at 41.00 odds, Fiorentina at 67.00 odds, newly-promoted Monza at 251.00 odds and Sassuolo at 401.00 odds to win the league.

Torino and Hellas Verona are both at 501.00 to win the league, with Bologna and Udinese valued at 751.00 odds each for the same outcome.