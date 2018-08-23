Joseph Agbeko defends WBO Africa title September 8

news

Also fighting on the bill promoted by Aborigines Promotions christened 'Polopala Homecoming' scheduled for Woezor Hotel in Ho is local favourite, Anama Dotse AKA Polopala who takes on Sani 'Uganda' Yidana Kugblie in a super lightweight contest over 8 rounds.

Also featuring on the fight show part of the annual yam festival of the people of Ho, is highly rated Ghana based Togolese, John 'Africa Tyson' Koudeha who comes up against Kwesi 'Dark Destroyer' Tutu in a catchweight middleweight contest, Dodzi 'Zewuze' Kemeh versus Francis 'Red Pepper' Mensah in a welterweight contest and Nathaniel 'Engine' Nukpe against Moses 'Bomber' Dodze at super featherweight.

Other fights concluding the undercard line-up of the Rumble in Ho come next month are Victus 'Ho Warrior' Kemevor up against Emmanuel 'Hot Punisher' Allotey in a welterweight contest as well as a lightweight clash between Samuel 'Powers' Klutse Tordzro and Enock 'Amazing' Owusu.

Accordingly, rates for the show sponsored by DMM, FC Cosmetics and Concrete Alliance are GH¢50 (fifty Ghana Cedis) for ringside, GH¢20 for second ringside and GH¢10 for popular stand. Tickets can be bought by calling +233244650771.