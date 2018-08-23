Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Joseph Agbeko defends WBO Africa title September 8


Boxing Joseph Agbeko defends WBO Africa title September 8

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Joseph Agbeko defends WBO Africa title September 8 play Joseph Agbeko defends WBO Africa title September 8

Also fighting on the bill promoted by Aborigines Promotions christened 'Polopala Homecoming' scheduled for Woezor Hotel in Ho is local favourite, Anama Dotse AKA Polopala who takes on Sani 'Uganda' Yidana Kugblie in a super lightweight contest over 8 rounds.

Also featuring on the fight show part of the annual yam festival of the people of Ho, is highly rated Ghana based Togolese, John 'Africa Tyson' Koudeha who comes up against Kwesi 'Dark Destroyer' Tutu in a catchweight middleweight contest, Dodzi 'Zewuze' Kemeh versus Francis 'Red Pepper' Mensah in a welterweight contest and Nathaniel 'Engine' Nukpe against Moses 'Bomber' Dodze at super featherweight.

Other fights concluding the undercard line-up of the Rumble in Ho come next month are Victus 'Ho Warrior' Kemevor up against Emmanuel 'Hot Punisher' Allotey in a welterweight contest as well as a lightweight clash between Samuel 'Powers' Klutse Tordzro and Enock 'Amazing' Owusu.

Accordingly, rates for the show sponsored by DMM, FC Cosmetics and Concrete Alliance are GH¢50 (fifty Ghana Cedis) for ringside, GH¢20 for second ringside and GH¢10 for popular stand. Tickets can be bought by calling +233244650771.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Defiant Emery vows to stick to his guns as Arsenal chase first win Football Defiant Emery vows to stick to his guns as Arsenal chase first win
Football: Kompany better than ever 10 years into City career Football Kompany better than ever 10 years into City career
Football: Spurs threaten to pile more misery of Mourinho's Man Utd Football Spurs threaten to pile more misery of Mourinho's Man Utd
Football: Ancelotti set for emotional Napoli home debut against old club AC Milan Football Ancelotti set for emotional Napoli home debut against old club AC Milan
Football: Henry fever grips France amid Bordeaux links Football Henry fever grips France amid Bordeaux links
Football: Strike threat leaves cloud over La Liga with season up and running Football Strike threat leaves cloud over La Liga with season up and running

Recommended Videos

Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban
Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil



Top Articles

1 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
2 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
3 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as president...bullet
4 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
5 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
6 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept...bullet
7 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for...bullet
8 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
9 Revealed Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
9 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

Pablo Sarabia struck the winning goal for Sevilla in Olomouc
Football Sevilla, Celtic, Rangers edge towards Europa League, Burnley beaten
In late May 2018, the Swiss Federal Tribunal put a provisional stay on a suspension given to Paolo Guerrero (pictured June 2018), allowing him to play for Peru at the World Cup
Football Doping ban freeze lifted on Peru's Guerrero
Atletico Madrid Thomas Partey apologises after breaking a Valencia supporter’s glasses
Hertha Berlin's Hungarian head coach Pal Dardai has an unusual problem ahead of the opening weekend of the 2018/19 Bundesliga league season as burrowing moles have played havoc with the club's training pitches.
Football Mole in Hertha camp wreaks havoc at training