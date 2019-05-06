Amoah 22, a student of the Coppin State University came second in the men’s 200m at the MEAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, crossing the finish line in a time of 20.20 seconds.

His time has made him the fastest Ghanaian in the 200m race for the past 24 years and is now second to the legendary Emmanuel Tuffour in the all-time fastest 200m times of any Ghanaian.

Earlier in the same day, Amoah ran a Personal Best of 10.18 (1.2) in the MEAC Championship final to finish 3rd.

Aside from qualifying for the Olympic Games to be held next year Joseph Amoah’s time was also good enough to book his ticket to the World Athletic Championship, which will take in Doha in September 2019.

He is the second Ghanaian who has qualified for the championship thus far

Josephine Anokye has also made it to Doha after a 23.00 seconds run in the women’s 200m last week.

Amoah, a former student of Prempeh College made his mark in the Inter-Co and the Super Zonal competitions in the Ashanti region some years back, before exploring other avenues.