Joseph Esso joins Algerian giants MC Alger on a three-year deal

Esso has been in impressive form this season, scoring 10 goals in 16 matches in the Ghana Premier League.
Ghana forward Joseph Esso has sealed a move from Dreams FC to Algerian giants MC Alger.
Photo: Pulse Ghana
In an Instagram post, the Algerian side wrote: “The administration of MC Alger wishes to announce to supporters the signing of 24-year-old Dreams and Ghanaian national team striker Joseph Esso for three years.”
Esso’s rich vein of form saw him handed a call-up for Ghana’s final AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.
He was also a member of the Black Stars B squad that finished as runners-up at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal.
Esso becomes the third Ghanaian footballer to move to Algeria this season after Kwame Poku and Daniel Lomotey earlier joined USM Algiers and ES Setif, respectively.
