Joseph Paintsil nets winner as Genk beat Anderlecht in Belgian Cup

Paintsil celebrated by dedicating the goal to his late father, who was buried in Accra just last Saturday.

The Genk forward has been in imperious form and seems to have continued from where he left off before the Qatar 2022 World Cup break.

He has also now taken his tally for the season to seven goals and eight assists in 19 appearances in all competitions.

Paintsil was a surprise omission from Ghana’s squad that participated in Qatar despite his impressive form at club level.

Although he was named in the Black Stars’ 55-man provisional squad for the tournament, he was excluded from the final 26.

In an interview in November, Paintsil noted that, based on statistics and performances, he warranted a place in Ghana’s squad for the World Cup.

“If we are calling based on stats and performance, I think my performance wasn’t a bad performance,” Paintsil told Joy Sports.

“It is something I feel comfortable about myself because I’m doing what is necessary to be in top form. I’m scoring goals and giving some assists and that is the most important thing.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if my name is in the provisional list and maybe who knows make it to the 26-man squad."