He said there’s no footballing reason behind Paintsil’s inability to make the 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar.
Joseph Paintsil was dropped from the Black Stars because of me - Osei Palmer alleges
Owner of Tema Youth, Osei Kwaku Palmer has alleged that the dropping of Genk winger Joseph Paintsil from the Black Stars is not technical.
Recommended articles
Speaking in an interview in Accra, the famous football administrator said the player’s predicament is due to his affiliation with him.
”Sometimes it hurts when I see how he’s being treated in the national team.”
“We watched the AFCON and he was one of the best players , yet he sat out the next two games.
”I’ve reached a conclusion that he’s being snubbed because of his affiliation to me”, he said.
According to reports, the Genk winger has been dropped from Otto Addo’s final World Cup squad despite his impressive start to the season at the club.
He was included in the 55-mansquad list presented last week by the coach and has had 11 involvements in goals this season in the Belgian League.
More from category
-
Joseph Paintsil was dropped from the Black Stars because of me - Osei Palmer alleges
-
Sadio Mane to miss 2022 World Cup due to injury
-
Bundesliga: Hope for Senegal as Bayern coach confirms Mane will be fit for Qatar 2022