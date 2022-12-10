ADVERTISEMENT
QATAR 2022: Journalist dies while covering Argentina vs Netherlands in Qatar

Ifeanyi Ufomadu

Grant Wahl, a journalist covering the World Cup in Qatar has died after collapsing during Argentina's match against the Netherlands.

U.S journalist Grant Wahl has died after collapsing during the World Cup game between Argentina and Netherlands
Wahl was a sports journalist and reporter usually working out in the USA. Wahl has previously worked for the likes of CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, and Fox Sports.

Grant Wahl was a prominent journalist covering the World Cup in Qatar
During the Argentina vs Netherlands game, Wahl collapsed in the media area and needed to receive CPR. Unfortunately, he didn’t survive.

Tributes have poured in since the announcement of his death. The US Soccer Twitter account paid their tributes to Wahl in a lengthy, heartfelt message. Wahl was 48 years old.

