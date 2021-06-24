Photos: Journalist thrown out of Len Clay stadium for describing Kotoko’s penalty as ‘dubious’

Kotoko recorded a hard-fought victory over Karela at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi to move to the top of the Ghana Premier League table.
A journalist commentating on the game between Asante Kotoko and Karela United on Wednesday was reportedly thrown out for disagreeing with a penalty decision awarded to the home team.
Kotoko recorded a hard-fought victory over Karela at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi to move to the top of the Ghana Premier League table.
Mariano Barreto’s side needed goals from Emmanuel Gyamfi and Fabio Gama to down their opponents, with Diawisie Taylor grabbing Karela’s consolation goal.
However, Kotoko’s second goal, a penalty that was converted by Gama, courted controversy in the aftermath of the game.
GTV Sports Plus reports that a journalist who was on commentary duty drew the ire of some home fans when he described the referee’s decision as dubious.
Photos that have gone viral on social media showed the said journalist being carried away by a set of fans.
Meanwhile, Kotoko’s 2-1 win over Karela United saw the Porcupine Warriors move three points clear of rivals Hearts of Oak on the league table.
The two heavyweights will face off in a title-decider on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.
