Photos: Journalist thrown out of Len Clay stadium for describing Kotoko’s penalty as ‘dubious’

Mariano Barreto’s side needed goals from Emmanuel Gyamfi and Fabio Gama to down their opponents, with Diawisie Taylor grabbing Karela’s consolation goal.

Pulse Ghana

However, Kotoko’s second goal, a penalty that was converted by Gama, courted controversy in the aftermath of the game.

GTV Sports Plus reports that a journalist who was on commentary duty drew the ire of some home fans when he described the referee’s decision as dubious.

Photos that have gone viral on social media showed the said journalist being carried away by a set of fans.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Kotoko’s 2-1 win over Karela United saw the Porcupine Warriors move three points clear of rivals Hearts of Oak on the league table.